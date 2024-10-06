The photos of the 101 hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza were projected on Sunday onto the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem together with the number 365 and a yellow ribbon.

In addition, the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city was illuminated with the number 365.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated: "The city of Jerusalem, together with all citizens of Israel, long for the speedy return of the hostages, support the bereaved families, and pray for the wellbeing of the IDF soldiers and security forces. We all wait for you at home."