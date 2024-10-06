The 188th Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, has located and dismantled weapons caches, underground infrastructure, and eliminated Radwan Forces anti-tank missile squads of the Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon.

In recent days, the forces identified and dismantled a Hezbollah combat command center, which was used to store weapons, and plan and execute attacks on communities in northern Israel over the past few months.

During one of the targeted raids, the forces uncovered an ambush laid by Hezbollah, as well as weapons in a vehicle belonging to Hezbollah terrorists. Additionally, a pit booby-trapped with explosives was located and destroyed.

Commander of the 188th Brigade, Colonel Or Volozhinsky: "In recent days, we have focused on dismantling infrastructure above and below ground, and we will continue to do so as long as necessary, until we ensure the safe return of residents to the north with full security. Entering the area was emotional. Our soldiers have been waiting a long time for this moment – to fight and significantly damage Hezbollah. The 188th Brigade is in the midst of prolonged combat. Our commanders and soldiers are highly motivated, with extensive operational experience, and are determined to lead the mission to its full completion."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל