The IDF published new footage on Sunday of the battles in the Gaza envelope and Sderot, marking a year since the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023.

On the morning of October 7th, the Hamas terrorist organization launched a murderous attack on the State of Israel. Security forces swiftly moved south and fought heroically, shoulder to shoulder with the civilian defense forces, to halt the attack and protect the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip and the entire country.

On October 7th, the Multidimensional Unit fought battles in the communities and kibbutzim along the border communities, including Erez, Urim, Re'im, Be'eri, Alumim, and Nahal Oz.

In the heroic battle in Kibbutz Re'im, during which dozens of terrorists were eliminated, the Commander of the Multidimensional Unit, Colonel Roi Yosef Levi, and a training company commander in the unit, Captain Yotam Ben Bassat, fell in combat.

On October 7th, the 162nd Division fought in many areas in southern Israel, including the city of Sderot. One of the fiercest battles in the city took place at the police station in Sderot, where reservists from the 188th Brigade, an engineering force from the Southern Command, and officers from the 401st Brigade, led by the then 401st Brigade Commander, Colonel Benny Aharon, operated as a tank team alongside other security forces in a relentless battle against terrorists who had fortified themselves inside the police station.

The IDF published footage of the tank team under the command of the 401st Brigade Commander at the police station in the city of Sderot on October 7th.