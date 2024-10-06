After two years of refusing his wife a divorce, a husband agreed to give her a ‘get’ (divorce by Jewish law), after he was forbidden from traveling to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslav in Uman, Ukraine.

The husband discovered that the rabbinical court had issued a stay of exit order, which would prevent him from making his annual visit to Rabbi Nachman's grave on Rosh Hashanah. Last week he surrendered and agreed to give his wife the long-awaited divorce.

The couple got married about ten years ago and two years ago the woman asked for a divorce. The husband refused for various reasons and although the rabbinic court ruled that he must grant his wife a divorce, he continued to refuse to do so.

The woman requested the help of Yad L’Isha, an organization of the Ohr Torah Stone network, which helps women who want a divorce, but their husband refuses to grant a ‘get.’

Adv. Dinah Raichik, who represented the woman on behalf of Yad L’Isha, explained: "The stay of exit order was the turning point. The husband, who used to visit Uman every year, feared that he would not be able to visit Rabbi Nachman's grave, and finally agreed to grant the divorce.

"Ironically, his love for the tzaddik turned out to be stronger than his 'love' for his wife," said attorney Raichik. "I'm happy that our client can start the new year as a free woman. We will continue to fight for women who are bound in marriage against their will."