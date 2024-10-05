The IDF on Saturday evening relaxed the restrictions for a list of areas in central Israel.

The changes, which follow a situational assessment, took effect at 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening, and remain in effect for 48 hours or until additional instructions are issued.

"Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today at 20:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines in the areas of the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan Yarkon, HaShfela and several communities near the Gaza Strip," an IDF statement read.

"Gatherings of up to 2,000 participants will be permitted (as opposed to 1,000 participants in most areas stated) in accordance with the situational assessment.

"Additionally, the activity scale will be changed to partial activity in a number of Central Galilee communities (Tur'an, several communities in the Al-Batuf Regional Council and several communities in the Jezreel Valley Regional Council), as well as in the Hamaam community in the Lower Galilee.

"The rest of the country's guidelines remain unchanged."