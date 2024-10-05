IDF officials told journalist Or Heller that Israel's response to the Iranian missile attack has yet to come.

'The repercussions in Iran will be significant. The Iranians fired at us 201 missiles. It will be serious and our actions will speak for themselves," the officials declared.

"There is no chance we will skip over what happened. We expect cooperation from our allowed states," the officials added.

On Tuesday evening, a wave of Iranian missiles threatened nearly all of Israel. An international coalition came together to block the attack. One Palestinian man was reported killed in the attack, and several buildings were damaged.