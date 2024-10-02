Hamas on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack in Jaffa on Tuesday night, in which seven people were murdered and 16 others were injured.

According to a statement from Hamas, the two terrorists who carried out the attack, Mohammad Mesek and Ahmed Himouni from Hebron, were members of the group.

So far, the names of five of the seven victims have been cleared for publication: Inbar Segev Vigder, Shahar Goldman, Revital Bronstein, Nadia Sokalenko and Ilya Nozadze from Georgia.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Wednesday morning that a female soldier was seriously injured in the attack.

"She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and her family has been informed," it said in a statement.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)