Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed condolences after eight IDF soldiers fell during combat in Lebanon.

“I would like to send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of our heroes who fell today in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “May God avenge their blood. May their memory be a blessing.”

“We are in the middle of a tough war against Iran's axis of evil, which seeks to destroy us. This will not happen - because we will stand together, and with God's help - we will win together,” added Netanyahu.

“We will return our hostages in the south, we will return our residents in the north, we will guarantee the eternity of Israel,” he concluded.

