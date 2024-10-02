Following reports of multiple break-ins into homes in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem, neighborhood rabbis published a letter calling on residents to report the presence of any Arab noticed in the neighborhood.

According to the residents, most incidents in the recent wave of break-ins have taken place on Shabbat (the Sabbath).

Ramat Shlomo is located near the Arab neighborhood of Shu'afat, in northern Jerusalem.

In the letter, the rabbis wrote: "To the residents of our neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo, in the Holy City:

"In light of the large number of 'those coming hidden' who are not of our nation, and especially on Shabbat and holiday eves, and certainly some or even maybe even most of them are not afraid to face the owners and the neighbors, and the danger they present is great, especially in our neighborhood, which is a 'seam' neighborhood, and due to the proximity of the Ishmaelites, their brazenness is even greater:

"It is simple and obvious that anyone who sees them on the holy Shabbat or holiday, and recognizes them by their appearance or speech as an Ishmaelite, should not clash with them, but has an obligation to immediately call in the security forces."

The letter also stresses that the guidelines apply only to local residents: "This refers only to the residents of Ramat Shlomo, and is only applicable at this time," the rabbis added.