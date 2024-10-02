Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, issued a strong statement condemning the Iranian attack of 181 missiles against Israel.

Trudeau commented: "Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s reckless attack against Israel. It puts innocent civilians at risk."

He added: "We fully support Israel's right to defend itself against this attack and we repeat our call for de-escalation across the region, for the safety of all civilians."

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly "unequivocally" condemned Iran's move to fire dozens of missiles into Israel.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that he is shocked by the latest Iranian attack against Israeli civilians and demanded that “the government say unequivocally that Israel has the right to defend itself.”