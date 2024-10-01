Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, at the start of the meeting of the Security Cabinet on Tuesday evening, to the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

"Tonight, Iran again attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles. This attack failed. It was thwarted thanks to Israel's air defense system, which is the most advanced in the world. I congratulate the IDF on its impressive achievement. It was also thwarted thanks to the vigilance and responsibility you - the citizens of Israel - showed. I also thank the United States for its support in our defense effort," said Netanyahu.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies. Sinwar and Deif did not understand this, Nasrallah and Mohsen did not understand this, and there are probably those in Tehran who do not understand this. They will understand."

"We will stand by the rule that we have established: Whoever attacks us - we will attack him. This is true wherever we fight the axis of evil. This is true for Judea and Samaria, it is true for Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria - and it is also true for Iran. We fight the axis of evil everywhere, including our heroic soldiers who are now operating in southern Lebanon and Gaza," Netanyahu emphasized.

He concluded, "Today, more than ever, the forces of light in the world must unite and act together against the dark regime of the Ayatollahs, which is the source of terror and evil in our regions. They must stand by Israel. The choice has never been clearer between tyranny and freedom, between blessing and curse. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah I say to you, citizens of Israel: Israel is on the move, and the axis of evil is retreating. We will do everything necessary to continue this trend, to achieve all the goals of the war, primarily the return of all our hostages, and to ensure our existence and our future.”