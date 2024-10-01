IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari, issued a statement this evening after the Iranian attack against Israel that included 181 missiles fired at various areas.

"At this stage, we do not know of additional threats from Iran in our airspace. There are isolated hits in the center and south. We do not know of any casualties, thanks to the responsible conduct of the public. We ask not to give information to the enemy and not to publish footage from areas struck by missiles.''

He emphasized "This attack will have consequences. We have plans. We will act where and when we decide. We are in a high state of readiness for defense and offense - we will defend the citizens of the State of Israel.''

He was asked whether Israel was facing a regional war and answered "We have been facing a multizone war for a long time. It is not the first time that there has been an attack from Iran. This was broader in the missile aspect, and the response in defense was built accordingly, and as we see - few hits with no casualties due to the responsible behavior of the public and the listening to the instructions. This is also thanks to our defense systems and partners. We will continue to conduct ourselves in this way both in attack and in defense.''

Iran launched 181 missiles at Israel tonight, according to the Revolutionary Guards, who claimed that more than 400 missiles were fired.

During the attack, sirens sounded throughout the country, Israel's airspace was closed and reports of rocket strikes in several areas were received. At the same time, the security cabinet convened in the bunker in Jerusalem - for the first time since the war began.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to the massive missile launch: "Like Gaza, Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon, Iran will regret this moment." Minister Miki Zohar said: "The stupid Iranian leader who made the worst decision in its history will pay a heavy price. This is the beginning of the end of the cursed Iranian regime."

A US official told Kan News before the massive missile launch: "A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will result in severe consequences for Iran." In addition, in the afternoon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: "We are in the midst of a campaign against the axis of evil of Iran. These are days of great achievements and great challenges."