A White House official warned US and Israeli media on Tuesday that Iran is planning to “imminently" attack the State of Israel with ballistic missiles.

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official said.

At the same time, the US announced that it was sending three fighter squadrons to the region.

Iran has so far refrained from intervening militarily as its Hezbollah proxy continues to suffer significant losses in Lebanon. Some analysts speculated that the reason Iran has not acted was that it was reluctant to do so during the United Nations General Assembly, which was held in New York last week.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the US had warned Israel of the threat of Iranian attack, but no launches had been initiated from Iran yet.