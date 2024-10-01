Over the past several days, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant was briefed by the Head of the IDF’s Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, on IDF activities to locate and destroy Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure in southern Lebanon. As part of the briefings, the Minister was shown a variety of Hezbollah weapons that were found and confiscated by IDF troops.

Minister Gallant said in reference to the weapons found by the IDF, “Everything you see here – the weapons, missiles, explosives, RPGs – they were found by the IDF in areas from where Radwan forces planned to launch attacks to kill and kidnap Israeli citizens.”

“We are eliminating the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon and dismantling its Radwan forces along the entire border. What we will do here is part of what it means to ensure the safe return of Israel’s citizens to their homes in the north. We are changing the security situation," Gallant said.

“We are advancing the IDF’s operations and eliminating Radwan Forces – this reflects our determination to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes," he said.