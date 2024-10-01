Former British Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick called for the Jewish symbol the Star of David to be displayed at every entry point to the UK to show that Britain stands with Israel and the Jewish people, the Telegraph reported.

Speaking at a Conservative Friends of Israel event, Jenrick stated, "A small thing that I fought for when I was the immigration minister was to ensure that every Israeli citizen could enter our country through the e-gate, through the easy access, so that at every airport and point of entry to our great country, there is the Star of David there as a symbol that we support Israel, we stand with Israel. We are friends and allies of Israel, and Israelis are welcome in our country.”

Jenrick wore a hoodie with the words “Hamas Are Terrorists” emblazoned on it and vowed that if he is elected Prime Minister, he would relocate the British embassy in Israel to the Jewish State's capital of Jerusalem.

"If the Foreign Office or the civil servants don’t want to do it, I will build it myself,” he said of the Jerusalem embassy.