The Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported this afternoon (Tuesday) that due to Home Front Command guidelines, it has been decided to cancel tonight's central Selichot event.

The central Selichot event will take place in a limited format in the Western Wall tunnels and in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines. "The Western Wall Heritage Foundation asks the public to act in accordance with the guidelines and invites them to join the live broadcast", it was reported.

The Jerusalem municipality announced the cancellation of the Selichot event which was supposed to take place tonight in the Sultan's Pool plaza. In addition, the Israel Museum will be closed to visitors starting today.

The shows at the Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv will not take place. The Beit Lessin theater will hold the shows in accordance with the new guidelines.

Earlier, the Home Front Command announced that starting today, guidelines will be tightened in many areas across the country, in Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, the lowland, Jerusalem, and the Judean lowlands.

Under the restrictions, which will expire on Saturday night, the beaches will be closed and educational activities will only take place in locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected area during defensive actions.

The Home Front Command updated that gatherings in open areas are permitted up to 30 people, while gatherings inside buildings are allowed up to 300 people.

Regarding workplaces, it is possible to work normally in a building or place from which a functional protected area can be reached during defensive actions.

The Home Front Command's guideline on limiting gatherings due to the security situation will impact Rosh Hashanah prayers among large Hasidic groups and yeshivas.