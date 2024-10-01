The IDF's Home Front Command on Tuesday updated the guidelines for a number of areas in Israel, limiting gatherings on the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday.

The changes affect the following areas: Hacarmel; Wadi Ara; Menashe; Samaria; the Sharon, Dan, and Yarkon areas in central Israel; the central area of the "coastal" plains; Jerusalem; and the Judean plains.

The IDF explained: "Following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of today, at 14:00, changes will be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines with immediate effect."

"As part of the changes, it was decided to implement additional restrictions in areas throughout the country. Restriction on activities and gatherings have been put in place for the following areas: Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Samaria, Sharon, Dan, Yarkon, Shefela, Jerusalem, and Judean Shefela.

"The guidelines in the rest of the country remain unchanged."

Changes to the Home Front Command guidelines IDF spokesperson

The IDF added: "The main changes are as follows: Educational activities can be held in a place where you can reach a protected space in case of an alert."

"Gatherings and services can be held with a limit of up to 30 people in an open area and up to 300 people in closed spaces.

"Workplaces can operate in a building or place where you can reach a protected space in case of an alert."

Beaches will also be closed under these guidelines. Under these guidelines, it is expected that the central Selichot prayer event at the Western Wall will also be canceled. Larger synagogues and community prayers will also be affected.

The IDF stressed: "The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app."

Following the Home Front Command's update, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation responded: "The central Selichot prayers at the Western Wall will take place in a restricted format, within the Western Wall Tunnels and in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines."