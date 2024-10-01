Former Knesset Speaker Dan Tichon passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

Tichon graduated with an economics and international relations degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. From 1970 to 1974, he served as Advisor to the Minister of Trade and Industry on Development Areas and from 1971 to 1981, he was Chairman of the Directors' Council of the Housing and Development Company. In 1977, he was appointed Director General of the Housing and Development Company.

He officially entered politics in 1981, when he was elected to the 10th Knesset as a member of the Likud, and from then until stepping down in 1999, he was continuously elected as a member of the Knesset on behalf of the Likud.

In 1996, at the start of the term of the 14th Knesset, he was elected to the position of Speaker of the Knesset, at which time Tichon promoted legislation that limited the terms of the President and the State Comptroller to a single term of seven years.

After retiring from politics, he turned to the business world, but in 2013 he announced his candidacy for the Nesher City Council, a position he held for one term, until 2018.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the Mount Herzl Cemetery.