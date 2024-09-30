An IDF soldier from Battalion 8108, Yiftah brigade, was seriously injured on Monday, in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesman announced.

The soldier was injured by an anti-tank missile fired by terrorists. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified.

Yesterday, the IDF spokesman announced that for the past few weeks the combat team of the 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip, under the command of Division 252.

The forces located and destroyed an underground tunnel about one kilometer long in the center of the Gaza Strip, near residential houses and in a civilian neighborhood.

Several rooms, as well as equipment and weapons were found in the tunnel that was used by Hamas terrorists for an extended stay underground.