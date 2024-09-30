The Israel Air Force (IAF), a precision attack, destroyed a warehouse housing Hezbollah surface-to-air missile launchers that was located near the Beirut International Airport. The warehouse was 1.5 kilometers, or just under a mile, from the airport.

"The surface-to-air missiles are a threat to the international airspace for passenger planes and can hit any aircraft flying in the Lebanese airspace," the IDF stated. "This infrastructure, like other infrastructures of Hezbollah's air defense system, is deployed all over Lebanon and are a threat to the international aviation space."

Meanwhile, as part of Operation Northern Arrows, the IAF attacked dozens of Hezbollah headquarters, warehouses, and air-to-surface missile launchers throughout the day.

"These attacks make it possible to complete hundreds of attack sorties by aircraft and fighter jets all over Lebanon to remove the various threats," the military stated. "The IDF will continue to attack, damage, and degrade the capabilities and military infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon."