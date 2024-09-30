Overnight, during a joint IDF and ISA intelligence-based activity, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Nidal Abdel-Aal, Head of the Lebanon Branch of the PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) terrorist organization. The terrorist Imad Odeh, who was the Head of PFLP's Military Office in Lebanon, was eliminated alongside him.

Abdel-Aal led PFLP’s efforts to plan and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel and directed the organization's terror activities in Judea and Samaria. He operated to establish terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria to use in attacks on Israeli targets.

Nidal Abdel-Aal directed the bus bombing attack in Beitar Illit on March 9, 2023, and the shooting attack from a passing vehicle at the Huwara Junction on March 25, 2023, during which two IDF soldiers were injured. The two terror cells that carried out the attacks were apprehended by the ISA.