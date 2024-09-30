The first European memorial event for the victims of October 7 took place in Sweden, marking a profound moment of solidarity and defiance against rising antisemitism and violence. Hundreds gathered at the Kristet Center in Örebro, Sweden, in a powerful display of support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. This gathering sent a clear message: the horrors experienced by Israel on that fateful day will not be forgotten, nor will they be met with silence.

The event featured a heartfelt address from the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who sent his message from Jerusalem. His words carried the weight of the nation’s grief and resilience. "Today, we mark one year since the terrible force of hatred was unleashed against our people in our own land," President Herzog stated. "One year since our women and our children, our people, were hunted down in their beds, burned to death, beheaded, raped, and shot. One year since hundreds of our people were dragged into captivity, dead or alive."

Herzog’s words brought a somber reality to the forefront – that these acts of terror were not just against Israel, but against humanity itself. Quoting the Book of Lamentations, he said, "O wall of the daughter of Zion, let terror run down like a river, day and night. Give thyself no rest." He emphasized that these were not only Israel's tears but also the tears of all who stand against hatred and injustice.

In the face of continued antisemitism and hostility towards Israel, President Herzog praised the unwavering support of the Christian community in Sweden, declaring, "When the arrows of hatred and antisemitism are still turned on Israel and the Jewish people, you do not rest either. When hostages are still being held in the dungeons of Gaza, you, friends, are not silent, not in your hearts and not in your deeds."

Pastor Per-Åke Eliasson, the Senior Pastor of Kristet Center Örebro, expressed his congregation’s deep commitment to standing with Israel. "We refuse to be silent in the face of such evil," he declared. "Our support for Israel is rooted in love, in faith, and in the belief that we must stand up against hatred wherever it exists. This is not just Israel's fight – it is a fight for humanity, for decency, and for the right to live in peace."

The event also underscored Kristet Center Örebro's long-standing dedication to Israel and the Jewish people. Since its establishment in 1995, the congregation has been actively involved in various projects and initiatives supporting Israel, often in collaboration with organizations such as the United Israel Collection and Keren Hayesod. They also mark the Holocaust Remembrance Day annually with a solemn gathering, ensuring that the horrors of the past are not forgotten and that such atrocities are never repeated.

Pastor Eliasson continued, "We stand with Israel not just in times of celebration, but especially in times of suffering. Our voices will rise against injustice, and our prayers will strengthen those who fight for freedom and peace."

As the event drew to a close, President Herzog’s final words echoed through the hall, leaving a deep impression on all who attended: "Let us continue to hold the faith in our hearts that love will overcome hatred, that our hostages will come back home soon and make us whole again, and that we will live to see prosperity and peace in our region."

The memorial in Örebro wasn’t just a tribute to those lost in the events of October 7 – it was a declaration of resistance against antisemitism, terrorism, and the forces of hatred. It was a reminder that even in the darkest times, the light of solidarity and support can shine through, uniting people across continents and faiths in a shared commitment to justice, peace, and humanity.