In a home of 12 children, life is busy—noisy, chaotic, and beautiful. For Sara Yurowitz, it’s more than that. It’s her everything.

“My mother, Sara, has always been the foundation of our home. She raised us with unwavering love, making sure Shabbat was always beautiful, no matter how tough the week was,” shared Sara’s oldest son Avraham recently in a touching tribute.

“She’s the type of mother who made sure each of us felt like her whole world, even in a house full of kids. But three years ago, our world turned upside down when my mother was diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer.”

The disease soon spread to other parts of Sara’s body, and for the past three years, she fought hard against the illness while continuing to care for her children. Now, after years of relentless struggle, Sara’s family is faced with an unbearable reality: The money for her medical treatments, mostly funded by their father Yehuda’s humble teaching salary, has completely run out. Her children, who have relied on their mother through thick and thin, are now forced to watch her slip away.

“My younger siblings are scared. I am scared. I am turning to you, Klal Yisroel, for help. We need a nes [miracle], and I believe in the power of tzedakah [charity] and chesed [kindness]. Please, if you can, help us save the life of a mother of 12 kids.”

The Yurowutz family is reaching out to the community for help. They know that with enough supportive donors, they can give their mother the chance to keep fighting. Donations are being collected here to help give Sara’s children the biggest gift: More time with their mother.

