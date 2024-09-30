On Sunday evening, detectives delivered an administrative order signed by the commander of the Central Command, Avi Bluth, to Tal Yinon Dardik, a farmer and father of three from Kol Dodi, a community near the town of Kochav Hashachar in the Binyamin region.

In addition to banning Tal from all of Judea and Samaria, including his home, for a period of six months, the order requires him to report to a police station once a week and forbids him to contact dozens of his friends.

In the past decade, Dardik has worked with other activists to establish a string of outposts in eastern Binyamin that form a Jewish territorial continuum on both sides of the Alon Highway.

"This decree, just before Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), is a double punch in the gut for me," said Tal. "First and foremost because he is simply throwing me and my family out into the street and cutting off our livelihood, but no less because the State of Israel in the midst of war is marking us, the shepherds who risk their lives daily in the field to guard the homeland's lands, as enemies."

According to him, "It seems that unlike Gaza and Lebanon where the State of Israel has internalized the fact that we are dealing with an enemy that must be rooted out to the very last, in Judea and Samaria the security establishment is still in a state of total loss and is directing the bulk of its forces against the settlements - while the Palestinian Authority is being afforded a total whitewash both in its terror activities and in its land-grabbing."

"Despite all, those who think that they will succeed in breaking us through such orders will be disappointed. We have already gone through worse things and only came out stronger and more resolute. With God's help this order too will be for the good and we will win this battle with God's help," added Derdik.

In the meantime, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed administrative detention orders for four months against two additional farmers, including a father of a girl from Samaria. With his signature, Gallant broke another record in the number of administrative detention orders he issued during his tenure, which now stands at no less than 28, as opposed to 25 in all governments since the state's inception.