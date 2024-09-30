Political commentator Amit Segal on Sunday evening published a hate message with a threat he received via email, which he claims came from a professor.

"Recently, there hasn't been a day without threats, curses, and death wishes, on Twitter and sometimes like this evening also in my private email," Segal shared.

He added, "The gap between the high title and the low language is always interesting. Tonight, for instance, the threats came from a professor."

In the message sent to him, it was written: "Mr. Segal, the ultimate trash, your appearances on television and other media are nauseating."

The professor wrote further: "You serve the poison machine with rare loyalty, while your face bears the expression of a journalist. You are not a journalist!!! You are the servant of Satan, and I hope and wish that you end up like all your cursed group members."