Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, spoke in his weekly Torah class about the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, saying that Nasrallah "received his gift."

"They persecuted us for an entire year, without rest, from here and from here and from there. And now G-d has paid them back, slowly, slowly. First [Iranian President] Ebrahim Raisi, and now Nasrallah as well, received his 'gift.' G-d is watching over us, and we need not to anger Him."

About Raisi's death - which was caused by a helicopter crash due to adverse weather conditions and which was unrelated to Israel - Rabbi Mazuz said, "After Passover, he traveled in a plane, and around him were two planes, one ahead and one behind, and he was, so to speak, 'protected.' Suddenly his plane, in the middle of it, exploded..."

Regarding Nasrallah, Rabbi Mazuz added, "A while ago - two or three weeks prior - he said: 'What, what, is this nation bragging and bragging about? One day I will launch a missile at them that will reach from Eilat to Metula. I won't leave among them etc. etc. Andnow he received 'his gift'.... He and around three hundred others, who were killed together with him."

Concluding his statements, Rabbi Mazuz stressed again: "G-d is watching over us - and we need not to anger Him."