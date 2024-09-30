Urgent Call for Help: Soldiers Rushed to the Lebanese Border Need Tallitot, Machzorim, and Holiday Supplies

In the last few days, thousands of Israeli soldiers have been suddenly deployed to the northern border, responding to emergency draft orders as tensions with Lebanon continue to rise. These brave soldiers left their homes, families, and daily lives behind at a moment’s notice, now preparing to spend Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur far from home, on the frontlines.



Rabbi Yair Bar Rav, who is serving alongside the soldiers in the Northern Command, has issued an urgent call: "Our soldiers have answered the call to defend our nation, but now they need us to support them. We must provide tallitot, machzorim, and the essential supplies so they can pray and celebrate the High Holidays, even in the field."



We have set a critical goal: to equip 1,000 soldiers with tallitot, machzorim, and everything they need to observe Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur while stationed on the frontlines. These spiritual tools will help them find strength and faith in a time of uncertainty.



Time is running out, and we need your help to make this happen. Every donation, no matter how small, will directly support our soldiers and ensure they can connect with their faith during these holy days.

Please, help us reach our goal of providing 1,000 soldiers with the necessary items to bring the holidays to the frontlines. Your contribution is vital.

