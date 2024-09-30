The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published translated footage showing two personalities from Iran’s Press TV breaking down while reporting of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , who was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

In the footage, Iranian-American journalist Marzieh Hashemi, an anchor with Press TV, is shaken when she announces the confirmation of Nasrallah’s death.

A second clip shows Press TV’s Beirut reporter, Mariam Saleh, starting to cry, and saying she did not know how she would handle this. Before she vows to continue fighting until victory, she says that she would have liked to sacrifice her children if this would bring Nasrallah back.