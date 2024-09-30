The US military announced on Sunday that it is boosting its air support capabilities in the Middle East and increasing the readiness of troops to deploy to the region, issuing a warning to Iran against escalating the current conflict, Reuters reported.

This decision follows President Joe Biden's directive two days earlier for the Pentagon to adjust the US military posture in the Middle East, amid rising concerns that Israel’s elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah might provoke retaliation from Tehran.

"The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," stated Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder, as quoted by Reuters.

Ryder further warned that if Iran or groups supported by Tehran "use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every necessary measure to defend our people."

Details regarding the scale or extent of the air deployment were not specified in the Pentagon’s statement, which only mentioned, "We will further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days."

The Pentagon also confirmed that US forces are ready to deploy if necessary, noting that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “increased the readiness of additional U.S. forces to deploy, elevating our preparedness to respond to various contingencies.”

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Sunday that the US is closely monitoring Hezbollah's actions as it seeks to replace its leadership following the elimination of Nasrallah, "and is continuing to talk to the Israelis about what the right next steps are."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the importance of an all-out war in the Middle East being avoided.

“It has to be,” Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington, according to The Associated Press. “We really have to avoid it.”

He would not say when he planned to speak with Netanyahu.

Biden’s comments came after US officials told ABC News that Israel is currently conducting, or is about to begin conducting, "small-scale operations," or "border movements," into Lebanon.

The officials stressed that Israel does not seem to have fully decided whether to launch a ground operation in Lebanon, but that the IDF is prepared for one. Such an operation, if it takes place, is likely to be "limited" in scope, they said.

Earlier, a senior administration official and a US official told CNN that the US sees the possibility of a limited ground incursion into Lebanon as Israel moves forces to its northern border.

At the same time, the officials stressed that Israel does not appear to have made a decision on whether to carry out a ground incursion.

On Saturday, Biden called for a ceasefire in Lebanon when asked by reporters if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable.

"It's time for a ceasefire," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.