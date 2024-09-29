Rabbi David Yosef, the son of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef z”l, and the brother of the former Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, was elected as Sephardic Chief Rabbi, after winning the majority of votes in recent elections.

Rabbi Yosef received 72 votes from members of the electoral body, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi of Tzfat, received 43 votes and Rabbi Micha’el Amos received 21 votes.

A tie was recorded between the candidates for the position of Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Micha Halevi, Rabbi of Petah Tikva, and Rabbi Kalman Bar, Rabbi of Netanya. A runoff will be held next week.

The two received 40 votes each. A second round will be held on Sunday evening, between 138 of the 140 members of the electoral body and it will end at 11:00 pm. To be noted that the mayor of Netanya, Miriam Feirberg, a member of the electoral body, did not vote due to a personal interest.

Rabbi Meir Kahana, the Religious Zionist candidate, received 30 votes, Rabbi Moshe Haim Lau received 21 votes and Rabbi Eliezer Igra only 6 votes.