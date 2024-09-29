The body of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was recovered from the site attacked by the IDF in the Dahieh neighborhood in Beirut on Friday, Reuters reported.

Two sources stated that there were no signs of injury on the body that was recovered and it appears that Nasrallah died as a result of the force of the blast from one of the bunker-penetrating bombs dropped on the Hezbollah headquarters.

Nasrallah was killed together with several other Hezbollah leaders, including Ali Karaki, the terrorist organization's southern commander. Hezbollah admitted on Sunday afternoon that Karaki was killed in the same strike in which Nasrallah was killed.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that over 80 bombs were used in the strike that took out Nasrallah. The bombs were dropped over the course of several minutes and reportedly carried approximately one ton of explosive materials each.