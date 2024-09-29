In recent weeks, the 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.

The brigade's forces, in cooperation with the Southern Command's Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Unit, discovered, mapped, and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long located in the center of the Gaza Strip, embedded near residential buildings and civilian spaces.

Inside the tunnel, several rooms and equipment used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays were discovered.