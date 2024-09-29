The Turkish newspaper Yeni Şafak, which is considered close to the regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published a front-page article this morning (Sunday) explicitly calling for the annihilation of the State of Israel.

The headline, which was written in response to the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, stated that "the world will not be safe until Israel is destroyed."

The article goes on to state, "Israel, which murdered 42,000 people in Gaza, most of them children, continues the genocide. It attacks Syria, Iraq, and Yemen and carries out assassinations one after the other - with the latest being the leader of Hezbollah Nasrallah after Israel announced that it would turn Lebanon into Gaza."

It continued, "Netanyahu signed an order to assassinate Nasrallah before leaving for New York. Netanyahu used the UN General Assembly as a front and used the gathering of an international organization allegedly established to ensure world peace as an opportunity for a massacre."

Erdogan, who has repeatedly sided with Hamas since it committed the October 7 massacre, responded himself yesterday with an allusion to the assassination without mentioning Nasrallah's name and said that Lebanon and its people "have become the new target of Israel's genocidal policy."

"Lebanon and the Lebanese are the new target of the policy of genocide, occupation and invasion that Israel has been pursuing since October 7. As a result of Israel's brutal attacks, many Lebanese were murdered last week, including children. No one with a conscience can accept or justify such a massacre," he added. .