The Biden Administration keeps making announcements on behalf of Israel, thinking Israel is the 51st star on the flag of the United States. Israel is not a banana republic and America does not have the right to lecture Israel.

As PM Netanyahu flew overnight to the U.S., the Biden Administration announced a fictitious ceasefire with Lebanon. Numerous times since this war started the US has made false claims of ceasefires or concessions in Israel’s name – and Israel has rightfully responded.

In a great deed, Netanyahu responded rightfully with action - eliminating mass murderer Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Despite news that the U.S. military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, as PM Netanyahu said when America last threatened Israel with restricting arms deliveries regarding Rafah, Israel will stand alone and “fight with our fingernails.” In Rafah there has been victory, and in Lebanon too there will be victory.

Israel is winning and the people want complete and total victory.

As I saw first-hand at the UN, PM Netanyahu responded in words and actions by slamming Hezbollah as having “…murdered more Americans and more Frenchmen than any group except Bin Laden.” Netanyahu spoke strongly and powerfully, and then left the podium and authorized the mission that eliminated Nasrallah.

Naturally, Biden responded after this news by demanding appeasement, a ceasefire and then criticizing Netanyahu. In more of Biden’s attempts to harm PM Netanyahu, Israeli TV in a clear leak from Biden’s Administration claimed that Israel’s rejection of a ceasefire “shatters” ties with Biden. Simultaneously, French President Macron criticized Israel and says they “oppose Lebanon becoming a new Gaza.”

In the immortal words of Zionist visionary Ze’ev Jabotinsky, they can go to hell!

As Jabotinsky noted in 1911, “Instead of excessive apology and instead of turning our backs to the accusers – as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to – it is long overdue to respond to all current and future accusations, reproaches, suspicions, slanders and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly and calmly answer, ‘Go to Hell!’

Hezbollah has murdered countless Americans, and as Netanyahu noted at the UN, “..it has attacked Israel viciously over the last 20 years.”

As the Biden Administration is lecturing Israel about how they don’t want war they ignore the fact that Hezbollah wants to destroy the Jewish nation and people. Not unlike when America demanded Israel not enter Rafah and falsely claimed a ceasefire on Shabbat, the Biden Administration does not respect Israel’s democracy. Biden is repeatedly attempting a coup against PM Netanyahu in Israel by falsely making press announcements and public claims which simply aren’t true. There is a democracy in Israel and the Israeli public decides the leadership of Israel.

We face an existential threat to our existence by an enemy who massacred us in a way we haven’t seen since the Holocaust and we have enemies on our borders committed to massacres again and again.

History often repeats itself - On June 22, 1982, Joe Biden was a Senator from Delaware and famously confronted then Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin during his Senate Foreign Relations committee testimony, threatening to cut off aid to Israel. It doesn't hurt to remind ourselves of Begin's forceful response:

“Don’t threaten us with cutting off your aid. It will not work. I am not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to create our country. We paid for it. We fought for it. We died for it. We will stand by our principles. We will defend them. And, when necessary, we will die for them again, with or without your aid.”

Senator Biden reportedly banged the table with his fist, and Begin retorted, “This desk is designed for writing, not for fists. Don’t threaten us with slashing aid. Do you think that because the US lends us money it is entitled to impose on us what we must do? We are grateful for the assistance we have received, but we are not to be threatened. I am a proud Jew. Three thousand years of culture are behind me, and you will not frighten me with threats. Take note: we do not want a single soldier of yours to die for us.”

Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the leader of the Revisionist movement, which both Begin and Netanyahu emanate from noted in 1940 that, “We hold that Zionism is moral and just. And since it is moral and just, justice must be done, no matter whether Joseph or Simon or Ivan or Achmed agree with it or not.”

We are moral and we are just whether Biden or Macron, America or France approve and like it or not.

Thank you Prime Minister Netanyahu for standing up and telling the world at the UN: The Jewish people live.

Israel will rightfully reject this ceasefire which rewards terror.

Israel has survived many enemies and many foes – and will outlast Biden and Macron.

Am Israel Chai.

Ronn Torossianis an Israeli American entrepreneur.