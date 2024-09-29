Over the course of the outgoing Jewish calendar year, 31,000 Olim (immigrants) arrived in Israel from more than 100 countries around the world despite the disruption of the Swords of Iron War, according to data released in advance of the Jewish New Year by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency for Israel.

The data also shows that during the year 5784, there was a significant increase in the opening of Aliyah (immigration to Israel) files by potential Olim from Western countries. As part of the reconstruction efforts of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency will promote programs to increase Aliyah in the coming year.

According to the data, in the period between September 16, 2023, and September 19, 2024, 19,850 Olim arrived from Russia, and over 3,340 came from the U.S. and Canada, with support from Nefesh B’Nefesh. There were more than 1,820 new Olim from France, 980 from Ukraine, 975 from Belarus, 560 from Great Britain, over 450 from Argentina; over 310 from Georgia, 280 from South Africa, 250 from Brazil, 220 from Uzbekistan, 160 from Germany, 150 from Azerbaijan, 135 from Australia, 130 from Mexico, and 105 from Kazakhstan.

Data from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency also shows that close to one-third (31%) of this year's Olim are young people aged 18-35. These are approximately 9,600 young men and women who came to Israel to build their professional and personal futures in the shadow of the war, and represent a growth engine for Israel’s society and economy. Many of them are participating in special programs run by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and The Jewish Agency that help strengthen Israel’s society and economy, and many of them even enlist in the IDF.

Another 20% of the Olim this year are between the ages of 0 and 17 (over 6,000), with about 21% between the ages of 36 and 50 (6,570 Olim), 13% between the ages of 51 and 60 (3,870 people), 5% between the ages of 61 and 65 (1,570 people), and 10% ages 66 and up (2,920 people). Slightly more than half (52%) of the Olim who arrived this year are women — 16,030, compared to 14,530 Olim who are men.

During the past year, thousands of people worldwide participated in Aliyah fairs organized by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, World Zionist Organization, Ofek Israeli, Nefesh B’Nefesh and Keren Hayesod, in cooperation with other Aliyah organizations. The data also shows that since October 7, despite the war, there has been a noticeable jump in the opening of Aliyah files from Western countries. France is the leading country in opening Aliyah files, with a sharp increase of 352%, amounting to 6,040 people opening files to date, compared with 1,330 in the corresponding period last year. There was an increase of 60% from the U.S., with Aliyah files opened for 6,590 people since the outbreak of the war. From Canada, there was an increase of 87% with the opening of files for over 870 people, along with a 62% increase from the United Kingdom, with the opening of Aliyah files for more than 880 people.

The city that took in the most Olim this year is Netanya, with over 4,700 new Olim becoming residents there, followed by Tel Aviv, with about 4,480 new Olim; Haifa, which became home to more than 3,870 new Olim; Jerusalem, with about 2,260 Olim; Bat Yam, with about 1,880; and Ashdod, with about 1,100.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer said, “Aliyah is one of the cornerstones of Zionism, and indeed, since the start of the war on October 7, we have witnessed an exciting and unique wave of Aliyah. Over the past year, tens of thousands of Olim have arrived in Israel from all over the world, choosing to come at the most challenging of times. This is a powerful and significant expression of the deep connection between the Jewish diaspora and Israel. This Aliyah symbolizes the profound bond of the Jewish people to their land, bringing with it hope and pride, and beyond that, serving as a significant engine for growth in our society and economy. We are doing a great deal to ensure a proper and dignified absorption for every Oleh, and we are also working to encourage many more to make Aliyah. This week, we conducted a large exercise to be prepared for a major wave of Aliyah, and I am hopeful that we will indeed continue to see increasing numbers, with many tens of thousands of Jews from the diaspora deciding to make Israel their home."

Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog said, "Aliyah is a tremendous growth engine for Israel. It brings resilience and innovation in all areas of life - in security, science, medicine, economy, education, culture, sports and more. It brings hope. These days, Olim are a symbol of the wonderful spirit of the Jewish people. A spirit of devotion and love. A spirit we need more than ever. When they make Aliyah, especially during this period, Olim express unconditional love and give a great boost to Israel’s reconstruction and revival. I hope we have another million Olim in the coming years who will come to help build a new, stronger and better Israel. An Israel that is a shining example, strives for excellence and never forgets the weak."