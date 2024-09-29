Throughout history, humanity has often witnessed moments that reaffirm our faith in human strength and resilience. Recently, a particularly poignant moment unfolded when the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, spoke at the United Nations. His message was not only a political statement but also a profound declaration of faith and identity.

Standing before the entire world on Friday, Netanyahu denounced the UN's perceived bias as anti-Semitic. However, his most powerful words came from the Bible, underscoring that the Jewish people are not afraid because G-d is their protector. While many leaders may highlight the might of their military forces, Netanyahu's speech was distinct. He emphasized that it is not the Israeli army but G-d Himself who safeguards the nation and its people.

As he spoke, a significant event unfolded: the successful elimination of Hamas leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah and his top generals. For many, this event was seen as a testament to the belief that Divine protection is ever-present for the Jewish people. It reaffirmed our faith that Hashem watches over His children and serves as their Ultimate Protector.

This moment calls for reflection and unity among Jews worldwide. As proud Jews, we need to recognize that Hashem sees us as His children and bestows His protection upon us. Whether we are religious or secular, G-d loves each one of us as if we were His only child. This understanding should inspire us to come together as a single, unified community, transcending our differences in practice and beliefs.

As we enter the new year, we pray for blessings, peace, health, and happiness. We also fervently hope for the safe return of all hostages and for a time when peace and unity prevail. It is a time for awakening, for rekindling our faith, and for recognizing the strength that lies in our unity as a people.

May we all be blessed with a Shana Tova Umetuka, a good and sweet year. Let us move forward with the confidence that comes from knowing that G-d is with us, guiding and protecting us every step of the way.

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and blessed new year.

Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo