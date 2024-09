A news anchor with the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen burst into tears into Saturday as she was reporting the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed earlier on Saturday that Nasrallah was eliminated in a strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut on Friday.

Nasrallah was eliminated together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders.