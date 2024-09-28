"Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His kindness is forever" [Psalms 136,1].

The assassination of Nasrallah, may his name be blotted out, reinforces the feeling that this war, which started like the Yom Kippur War, is shaping up to be the Six Day War. As always, the power of the people of Israel is revealed precisely when it seems to be at its lowest point.

A year ago, the IDF was afraid to move a Hezbollah tent on the Lebanese border; then the October 7th massacre was a disaster we paid for with rivers of blood and pain, but it woke us up from our coma and caused "a people to rise up like a lioness and leap up like a lion" [Numbers 23, 24].

As always, the gap between imagination and fears in contrast to reality becomes apparent. The main thing was to break the barrier of our fear of the enemies that surround us and the hesitation of the weak within us.

Let us pray that the brilliant and glorious victories continue and that the coming year will further clarify the most obvious thing in the world – "God, the Eternity of Israel, will not lie and will not change [his mind about the Jewish People], for He is not like a person who changes" .

A security source told me: "The last thing Nasrallah heard before he died was Netanyahu's speech at the UN that sent a message to the world – we are winning!"