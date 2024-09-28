China has secured its sixth term as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, becoming one of the most elected countries on the council where 64 percent of member countries are not democracies.

Iran has secured the presidency of the UN Commission on Disarmament. Then of the Human Rights Forum. Right: Iran executed 87 people in August, 29 in a single day, over 400 in a year. World record for hangings and shootings.

Saudi Arabia has secured the presidency of the UN Forum on the Status of Women. Right: Saudi executioners kill one person every two days, many of them women. 172 in a year, fewer than the Iranians, but not a bad record.

It brings to mind what the French mathematician Laurent Lafforgue wrote, who wrote that with the UN it is “like calling on the Khmer Rouge to set up a group of human rights experts”.

“Here are the moral leaders of the United Nations: this year, the Chinese communist regime is a member of the UN Human Rights Council, Iran’s Islamic regime served as president of the UN Conference on Disarmament, and Saudi Arabia was named chair of the UN Commission on Women’s Rights,” said Hillel Neuer, head of UN Watch.

“The United Nations is a giant dictators’ club,” added Thor Halvorssen, founder of the Human Rights Foundation.

The UN “public service” award went to the Lebanese Interior Ministry that is in the hands of Hezbollah. The UN’s Orwellian Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, “Copuos,” was chaired by an Iranian.

“Imagine a land plagued by inefficiency, Kafkaesque bureaucracy, and the miasma of corruption,” wrote Stephen Halper in the Wall Street Journal. “Imagination is unnecessary; you’re at the United Nations.”

While the Saudi Supreme Court (which is not really a supreme court, but more of a congregation of imams) gave the green light to a thousand lashes and ten years in prison for liberal blogger Raif Badawi, guilty of having “insulted Islam,” a delegation of United Nations bureaucrats landed in Jeddah to promote an “international conference on religious freedom.” Leading the delegation were Joachim Rücker himself, the president of the Human Rights Council, photographed alongside the guardians of Wahhabi Islam in white robes, and Heiner Bielefeldt, the UN envoy for religious freedom.

Saudi Arabia is the third largest donor in the world. Could this have something to do with it?

Qatar - a sort of Islamic Luxembourg that finances all the henchmen, from Hamas to the Taliban - has just made an agreement with the UN to finance..."road safety in the world." Then another donation from Qatar to the UN Fund for Women.

Orwell is alive and fighting alongside us.

“China has succeeded in making the UN more Chinese,” Moritz Rudolf, founder of Eurasia Bridges, a German consultancy that studies the new Silk Road, tells the Wall Street Journal. “It’s systematic.”

Meanwhile, the Taliban, with whom the Chinese are doing big business (now there is even a “Taliban ambassador in Beijing”), are working to get their hands on the ecological investments that the international community had planned for Afghanistan. What could possibly go wrong? The UN is about to bring the Taliban back to the table of nations. And since the Taliban came to power in 2021, the German government has sent over 400 million euros to Afghanistan.

To quote that fantastic contrarian Mark Steyn, the problem with the United Nations is that if you take ice cream and a bit of dog feces and mix them together, the result will always taste like dog feces and not ice cream.

What is the length of the spoon used by these corrupt people to dine with the devil?

Just ask Marzieh Hamidi.

She is twenty-one years old, a high-level athlete, a taekwondo champion and a refugee in France. A refugee, because Marzieh is Afghani, she left the country three years ago, when the proto-Western protectorate collapsed in a few hours. She has received three thousand death threats, of ending up raped, which has led to her living under escort. It is in France that this political refugee was placed under police protection and forced to leave her home, again, after the Taliban.

Where are the feminist associations? Where is the left that takes to the streets against Israel? Where are the political figures of #MeToo? Have they met Hamidi? Have they chanted his name? Some, perhaps.

Already in 1996, in the Express, Elisabeth Schemla wrote an article entitled “Feminists and the Koranistan”: “Feminists are silent on the radio, while Radio Kabul broadcasts the Taliban precepts. The fight for equality monopolizes them completely. It is far away, so far away, the Koranistan! Have you forgotten the firm resolutions of the Cairo and Beijing conferences, which refused to make ‘cultural difference’ an alibi for slavery?”.

Meanwhile, Marzieh Hamidi opens her cell phone to check WhatsApp: 4,324 messages and 500 phone calls in one night. Not only from Pakistan and Iran, but also from Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Serbia, South America and France. They call for murder, rape, stoning… the whole range of telegraphic barbarism. No major feminist association has taken up her dramatic story or organized a demonstration to defend her. “I have been called a slave of the West,” she confesses to the Point, which calls her “an abandoned heroine.” “But I warn those who call me an Islamophobe: open your eyes! Let them move to Kabul! They have never experienced what I have experienced or what Iranian women go through! Let them settle in Afghanistan, they won’t last two days.”

Thanks to the UN, Koranistan is close, so close!