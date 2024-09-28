Leading Israeli news anchor Amit Segal held a toast during his Saturday night broadcast following the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

''L'Chaim,'' said Segal, the traditional Hebrew toast meaning, "To life.'

''While toasting Nasrallah's death," said Ben Caspit, "let us also remember the hostages and those who remain evacuated from their homes. I pray for the return of the hostages - but I am very happy that our enemy is gone.''

"So may all of your enemies perish, Israel," Segal said, quoting a verse said by the Prophet Deborah in the biblical Book of Judges.

Segal then drank with the blessing to God, "Who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this time," traditionally said at joyous occasions.