IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Friday evening provided an update to the public and stated that Israel is going to imminently strike three buildings in Beirut where Hezbollah has been hiding anti-ship missiles.

Hagari called on the residents of these three buildings to evacuate immediately.

The IDF Spokesperson also said that the IDF was still looking into the results of the strike on the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut, but added that it "was a very accurate strike".

He would not comment on whether Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was in the building at the time of the strike and would only say that the IDF would provide additional updates when there are updates to provide.

"The IDF is ready in all sectors. There is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command,” said Hagari.

Hagari also stated that Israeli jets are patrolling the airspace near Beirut international airport and will not allow "hostile flights with weapons" to land there.

"It is a civilian airport for civilian purposes and it needs to stay that way," he stressed.

Before Hagari’s statement, Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, issued a warning to the residents of Beirut and called on them to evacuate from several areas that are close to "Hezbollah's interests" in the Dahieh neighborhood.

Adraee called on the residents to immediately move away to a distance of at least 500 meters from these areas.

