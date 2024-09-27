ZAKA volunteers from across the country gathered to sing a moving tune composed by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, led by the musician Yishai Lapidot.

ZAKA wrote: "Leading up to the anniversary of the nation of Israel's greatest tragedy, we gathered, ZAKA volunteers from all sects and sectors in Israel, and we sang the moving tune of Reb Shloimele Carlebach, led by our friend Yishai Lapidot.

"After the toughest year of their lives, when they witnessed the terrible atrocities and worked with supreme heroism, ZAKA volunteers from around the country gathered to pour out their hearts, make their voices heard, and allow their souls to play their cords. Since when there are no more words, the music comes out."