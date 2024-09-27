Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the Houthi terrorist rebel group in Yemen, released a statement on Friday hours after Israel intercepted a missile launched by the group.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation through which they targeted a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area (Tel Aviv) with a 'Palestine 2' ballistic missile and targeted a vital target in the occupied Ashkelon area using 'Yafa' drone as well," the Saree stated.

According to him, "The two operations have successfully achieved their objectives."

He added: "The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in triumph for the blood of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and will not stop supportive military operations during the coming days until the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops."

Following sirens that sounded on early on Friday morning in the Gush Dan, coastal plane, and Sharon regions, the IDF said that it had intercepted a missile from Yemen. The IDF made no mention of a UAV.

"The missile that was fired from Yemen was successfully intercepted by the 'Arrow' Aerial Defense System. Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the IDF statement said.

A subsequent statement added, “Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an ‘Arrow’ interceptor outside of Israeli territory.”