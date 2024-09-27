Keshet 12's Uvada program hosted by Ilana Dayan published new footage from October 7th in Be'eri in a special episode.

One of the videos reveals how Kinneret Gat OBM stood before a threatening terrorist who wanted to take her with him. She turns to him, looks him in the face and at the camera, and sticks out her tongue contemptuously. About an hour after the video was taken, Kinneret was murdered.

Dozens of cameras were in the kibbutz on the day of the massacre, along the paths through the kibbutz, in front of the dining hall, and in the playground. Dozens of cameras and hundreds of hours of digital material that survived the hellfire in the Be'eri memorialized the day when hundreds of terrorists stormed the kibbutz and faced the residents who with nearly empty hands had to defend themselves.

Kinneret's daughter, Carmel Gat, was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the massacre. At the beginning of the month, her body was returned to Israel after she was brutally murdered by the terrorists who killed her, together with five additional hostages. Kinneret's husband, Eshel, her sons, Alon and Or, and her granddaughter, Gefen, survived the massacre. Her daughter-in-law, Yarden, was abducted by the terrorists and was released as part of the deal in November.