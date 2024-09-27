Dr. Shmuel Katz, a prominent Israel advocate and co-founder of the organization Stand With Us, addressed key issues facing American Jews as the U.S. elections approach, with a strong focus on Israel’s security and its future. Speaking in a recent interview, Dr. Katz emphasized the importance of supporting individuals rather than political parties when it comes to U.S.-Israel relations.

“I don’t think we should be focusing on a party,” Katz stated. “We want both parties to support Israel and the Jewish people. The important item is to see the individuals in decision-making positions and how they forward their ideas to benefit the free world, which will in turn benefit the United States and the State of Israel.”

As concerns over rising antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment grow in American society, Dr. Katz advised voters to scrutinize leaders' actions closely, suggesting that some politicians may say one thing but act differently. He warned against such duplicity, urging voters to "gravitate towards those people who will be beneficial to both the United States and Israel.”

When pressed for specific recommendations, Katz declined to name specific candidates or parties, stressing the importance of electing "good people in decision-making positions." He pointed out that strong leadership had come from both major U.S. parties in the past. He added, "We want to have good people in decision-making positions also in the future.”

Dr. Katz also addressed the broader issue of misinformation in politics, noting that he had recently published an article in Israel’s Arutz Sheva on the subject. The piece, he explained, focused on identifying and countering deception from political operatives. “We will be able to identify important topics, which are those that interest each individual, to help them make decisions when they go to vote.”

On the topic of education, Katz emphasized the need for a clear understanding of historical facts to prepare the next generation for the challenges ahead. “We have to know our history, we have to know the dynamics of the Middle East,” he said, stressing that a comprehensive understanding of the differences in mentality between the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East is crucial for making practical, informed decisions.

He also warned about the dangers of radical Islamist movements, particularly their desire to exploit the freedoms of the Western world. “Radical Islam openly states that Israel is the ‘little Satan’ and the United States is the ‘big Satan.’ They are looking for world domination,” Katz cautioned. He highlighted the importance of educating Israeli youth and sharing information diplomatically with allies to ensure that leaders in key positions understand the true nature of these threats.

When asked about Israel’s opposition to the two-state solution, Katz countered that Israel had supported the idea from its inception. “Israel in 1948 offered a homeland also for the Arabs who live in the neighborhood to have their own space,” he said, lamenting that neighboring Arab nations have consistently rejected this solution. He pointed to past efforts, such as the Oslo Accords, which he called a “deception” on the part of the Arab side, saying that it was used as a stepping stone toward the eventual liquidation of Israel.

Katz also reflected on Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, where the hope for peaceful development was instead met with terror infrastructure. “Israel tested the departure from Gaza...hoping that they’ll build a Singapore or a Monaco. They created a major infrastructure for terror.”

Finally, Dr. Katz underscored the importance of education in achieving lasting peace. “If you want to see the intention of a nation, check what they teach the children in schools,” he argued, saying that radical elements within Palestinian leadership continue to teach children to hate Israel and the West. “As long as they don’t [teach peace], there is no chance for any peaceful resolution to exist.”

Dr. Katz’s message was clear: without a shift in education and leadership, the prospect of peace in the Middle East remains distant. However, by fostering solid education, understanding history, and identifying genuine leaders, he believes both Israel and its allies can work toward a more secure future.