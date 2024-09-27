Following the IDF strike in the area of Beirut on Tuesday in which Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force was eliminated, the IDF cleared for publication Friday morning that additional senior terrorists were killed alongside him. The eliminated terrorists include Qabisi's deputy, Abbas Ibrahim Sharaf Ad-Din, and an additional senior terrorist from Hezbollah's missile unit, Hussein Hany, who was close to Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, who was eliminated in July.

Additionally, the terrorist Fuad Shafiq Khaz’al Khanafer, a senior operative in Hezbollah's surface-to-surface missile unit, was eliminated in an additional IDF strike.

According to the IDF, these terrorists were sources of expertise for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and, over the years, led various terrorist activities and force-building efforts intended to harm the State of Israel.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to restore security to the citizens of northern Israel and the State of Israel as a whole," the IDF stated.