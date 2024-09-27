Red alert sirens were activated this morning (Friday) in the city of Haifa and the surrounding area, among others in Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Yam, and Nesher.

Alarms were also activated in Kfar Bialik, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin and Tirat Carmel. Magen David Adom (MD)A teams were dispatched to sites of suspected rocket impacts. So far no casualties have been reported.

According to preliminary reports, rockets struck two sites in the Haifa area. Residents reported hearing explosions from multiple rocket interceptions.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in the Haifa area, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. Some of the projectiles were intercepted and others were identified as having fallen in open areas."

Earlier this morning sirens were triggered in the city of Tiberias by a missile launched by Hezbollah. The missile landed in the Kinneret (Sea of ​​Galilee) and no casualties were reported.