(JNS) It was a great relief when the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a denial of the rumor, cited on Thursday morning as a fait accompli, that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a three-week ceasefire—to go into effect “within the next few hours.”

Not only that. Certain pundits asserted that the P.M. had ordered the Israel Defense Forces to slacken off on striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. This caused most Israelis to go as ballistic as the missiles that have been fired at them from every direction for the past year.

“The report about a ceasefire is incorrect,” the PMO clarified. “This is an American-French proposal that the prime minister has not even responded to.”

Furthermore, it added, “the report about the purported directive to ease up on the fighting in the north is the opposite of the truth. The prime minister has directed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, according to the plan that was presented to him. The fighting in Gaza will also continue until all the objectives of the war have been achieved.”

The PMO announcement came as Netanyahu was en route to New York to address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. It was necessitated by the brouhaha stirred shortly after he boarded the official state plane, “Wing of Zion,” late Wednesday night.

This was when the leaders of the United States and France put forth a ceasefire proposal, which was quickly endorsed by Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Qatar. In a joint statement, the above countries spelled out their objectives. In so doing, they exposed their inexcusable inversion and equation of victim and perpetrator.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation,” they wrote. “This is in nobody’s interest, neither of the people of Israel nor of the people of Lebanon. It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety.”

No mention of Hezbollah, which launched and has continued to carry out an unprovoked military assault on Israel, in solidarity with its Hamas brothers. Not a word about Iran, the head of the octopus whose proxies are solely responsible for any and all bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon. And nary a hint of the plight of the 101 hostages, among them American citizens, still held in brutal captivity since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

“It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety,” the statement continued. “Diplomacy, however, cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict. Thus, we call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.”

They forgot to include, of course, that the United Nations never honored these resolutions in the first place.

“We call on all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately consistent with UNSCR 1701 during this period, and to give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement. We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on efforts over the last months, that ends this crisis altogether.”

Crisis? That’s what they’re calling a multi-front war that Israel neither initiated nor wanted, and shockingly didn’t anticipate?

Omitting the culprits is outrageous enough. But talking about Lebanon as though it’s a functioning, rather than collapsing, country with the authority to reach agreements on Hezbollah’s behalf is not merely ridiculous; it’s as insane as the idea that Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar was prepared at some point to negotiate “in good faith.”

Upon landing late Thursday afternoon in the Big Apple, Netanyahu reiterated: “My policy, our policy, is clear: We continue to strike Hezbollah with full force. We will not stop until we achieve all our goals, foremost among them the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes. This is the policy and no one should mistake it.”

Despite his unwavering stance, residents and mayors of northern Israel are understandably skeptical about his ability to withstand pressure, in the form of blackmail, from the White House. Yes, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is up to its maneuver of withholding crucial weaponry from the ally whose “right to defend itself” is supposedly iron-clad.

And it’s not Bibi who’s saying so. This time, it’s Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In a letter to Biden on Wednesday, they “strongly condemn[ed] [his] administration’s continued delay in providing critical military equipment and weapons to our ally Israel in the midst of an existential war.”

This, “compounded by statements by administration officials blaming Israel for escalation, undercut Israel’s efforts to restore deterrence by emboldening the Iranian-backed terrorists,” they stressed, going on to list MK-84 bombs, Apache attack helicopters and Caterpillar D9 tractor as the materiel in question.

“Further delays will endanger Israeli lives, increase the likelihood that the conflict will escalate further and harm American national security interests,” Cotton and McConnell concluded. “It’s far past time to transfer to Israel the capabilities it needs to win.”

(Has anyone noticed that no one calls on Iran to stop arming Hezbollah, as it is attempting to do as these words are being written, ed.)

Herein lies the problem: The Biden-Kamala Harris crew doesn’t want Israel to achieve victory. It wishes for the Jewish state to settle for defeat disguised as a diplomatic accomplishment.

Netanyahu has been illustrating that he has no intention of fulfilling such a desire. Israelis must learn to take a deep breath before falling prey to premature fake news “scoops,” especially those that run counter to common sense.