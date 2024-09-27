After a year and a half of renovations, the Jewish community in Tehran, led by the Chief Rabbi of Iran, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, celebrated the reopening of the Abrishami Synagogue.

The synagogue is now part of a complex which also consists of a beit midrash, a mikveh, a Jewish elementary and middle school, and a kosher restaurant.

Due to the fact that the synagogue is located in a Jewish area, daily prayers are held there during the week, including Shabbat and holidays.

Before the Islamic revolution, Israel’s then-Sephardi Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, visited the synagogue.

The Abrishami Synagogue was founded 60 years ago by Aghajan Abrishmi, one of the philanthropists in the community.

He bought and donated a 1,000 square meter plot of land located and, with the cooperation and assistance of the Tzedek cultural association and other benefactors, established one of the largest cultural complexes of the Jewish community in Tehran.