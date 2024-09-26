Norwegian police have issued an international warrant for Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man allegedly linked to the sale of exploding pagers to the Hezbollah terror organization, Reuters reported on Thursday.

According to the report, which cited Bulgaria's corporate registry, 39-year-old Jose is a founder of Norta Global Ltd, the Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain.

He disappeared while on a work trip to the US last week. Jose's Norwegian employer, DN Media Group, said he left for a conference in Boston on Sept. 17, and the company has not been able to reach him since Sept. 18. He works at the group's sales department.

Norwegian Police told Reuters: "Yesterday, Sept. 25, the Oslo police district received a missing person report in connection with the pager case."

"A missing persons case has been opened, and we have sent out an international warrant for the person," it added.

The report noted that Bulgaria has investigated the company's role in the supply of booby-trapped pagers, but has found no evidence that they were made or exported from the country.

Norway's security police (PST) also launched a preliminary investigation earlier this week into reports that a Norwegian-owned company was linked to the sale of the pagers.